Highlights of women's trap shooting qualification at 2020 Chinese National Shooting Championships

Zhong Jiayi of Jiangsu team clears her barrel during the women's trap shooting qualification at the 2020 Chinese National Shooting Championships (Shotgun) in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
U.S. president's comments about Ethiopia's grand dam ignite…
China urges U.S. to clarify biological militarization activ…
Five-Year Plan, a feature of China's governance system
China's Tibet eradicates absolute poverty
To vigorously carry forward the great spirit of the War to …