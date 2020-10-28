Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Highlights of women's trap shooting qualification at 2020 Chinese National Shooting Championships

(Xinhua)    09:58, October 28, 2020

(SP)CHINA-SHANXI-LINFEN-SHOOTING-CHINESE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS-WOMEN'S TRAP QUALIFICATION (CN)

Zhong Jiayi of Jiangsu team clears her barrel during the women's trap shooting qualification at the 2020 Chinese National Shooting Championships (Shotgun) in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province, Oct. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York