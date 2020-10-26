Women attend "Liang Bu" fair in Dangjiu Village, S China

Women attend a "Liang Bu" fair held in Dangjiu Village in Gandong Township of Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 25, 2020. "Liang Bu", named for its glistening appearance, is a kind of traditional hand-made cloth of Miao ethnic group. Subject to its complicated producing techniques, the "Liang Bu" was once rarely seen. In recent years, it is gradually favored again as local tourism develops and awareness of traditional cultural protection improves. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)