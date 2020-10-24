Exhibition Building Dreams with Ingenuity: Folk Art Tells China’s Poverty Alleviation Stories opens online

The exhibition Building Dreams with Ingenuity: Folk Art Tells China’s Poverty Alleviation Stories, organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), officially opened on the United Nations Day on October 24. H.E. Amb. Lin Songtian, President of the CPAFFC, wrote the preface, and Ms. Amakobe Sande, interim United Nations Resident Coordinator in China, sent a congratulatory message to the exhibition.

Lin expressed in the preface that 2020 is the target year for China to complete the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects and realize its first centenary goal. It is also the final year to eradicate absolute poverty. China will meet the poverty reduction targets set by the UN plan Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule. On the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, the CPAFFC holds the Exhibition Building Dreams with Ingenuity: Folk Art Tells China’s Poverty Alleviation Stories. Through folk arts of intangible cultural heritage, the exhibition showcases Chinese people’s active exploration in poverty reduction and shares China’s successful experience in this respect, contributing Chinese wisdom and solution to sustainable development of mankind.

Lin said that Chinese folk art inherits the artistic characteristics and cultural identity of the Chinese nation, and contains the values, wisdom and practical experiences of the nation. It is not only invaluable spiritual wealth of the Chinese nation, but also an important resource as intangible cultural heritage of the world.

Lin noted that the exhibition features unique folk art to epitomize the beauty of nature, life, culture and prosperity of the Chinese people, and express their pride and happiness in creating a better life and their values of pursuing virtue and progress. These works also convey Chinese people’s aspiration for peace and prosperity and their pursuit of dreams.

Ms. Sande wrote in her congratulatory message that in past decades, we have witnessed China lift millions of its most vulnerable rural citizens out of extreme poverty. As we reflect on this incredible accomplishment, as illustrated in these works, we also look to the road ahead. The UN stands ready to work with the Government and people of China to protect the gains of the past as we walk the last mile of poverty alleviation together.

The exhibition features over 260 pieces of folk handicrafts of intangible cultural heritage from 24 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China, and presents in four units, namely “Cutting Paper with Ingenuity”, “Painting with Ingenuity”, “Carving with Ingenuity” and “Creating with Ingenuity”. It also displays photographs in the unit “Moments of Ingenuity” to record folk craftsmen’s preservation and inheritance of traditional crafts.

The exhibition starts from October 24, 2020 to October 24, 2021.

Please visit the exhibition via the link:

https://www.cpaffc.org.cn/association/activity-en.html