Flower baskets laid to mark 70th anniversary of War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Flower baskets have been laid at four memorial sites in both China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to pay tribute to Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.

The flower baskets were sent in the name of Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC).

The ceremonies were held prior to a Friday meeting in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the DPRK to fight the war.

At 8:45 a.m., a ceremony was held at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The flower basket sent by Xi was placed in front of the martyrs' monument.

Officials including Zhang Youxia, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the CMC, and war veterans and family members of the martyrs, attended the ceremony.

At 9 a.m., a similar ceremony was held at a war memorial tower in the northeastern border city of Dandong, Liaoning. Zhang Guoqing, secretary of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee, was in attendance.

On Wednesday, two separate ceremonies were held in the DPRK to present flower baskets in Xi's name at the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang and a cemetery for CPV martyrs in Hoechang County. The two ceremonies were attended by Chinese Ambassador to the DPRK Li Jinjun.

Various activities have also been held in the DPRK to mark the anniversary.

Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, on Wednesday laid a flower basket at the cemetery for CPV martyrs in Hoechang. He also sent a flower basket to the Friendship Tower in Pyongyang.

On Thursday, the DPRK side sent flower baskets to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang and the memorial tower in Dandong.