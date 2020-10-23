NW China’s Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture shakes off poverty through tourism

Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China’s Gansu province has fully leveraged the strength of tourism to shake off poverty in recent years. In 2019, the prefecture received a total of 3.8 million tourists and garnered a total income of 480 million yuan (about $72.2 million), bringing 26,992 local residents out of poverty through rural tourism.

Located on the northeastern edge of the Qing-Tibetan Plateau, Gannan is the transition zone from farming to nomadic civilization, and is regarded as the gateway to the Qing-Tibetan Plateau.

As Gannan presents a variety of landscapes, including forests, lakes, valleys, mountains and prairies, and boasts rich tourism resources, it has blazed a new trail of all-for-one tourism to lift itself out of poverty.

Sitting at an altitude of 3,300 meters above sea level, Gaxiu village in Luqu county of Gannan was made a pilot litter-free village of all-for-one tourism in the region in March 2017. Since then, great efforts have been made to transform agritainment facilities ran by local herdsmen.

Now, every agritainment has a clean and spacious courtyard. The pebble-paved trails lead to the guest houses, each equipped with a private bathroom.

Today, more than 300 local residents work in the tourism industry. Last year, the village received a total of 800,000 visitors, and 52 of a total of 67 households in the village which ran agritainment facilities had a net income of over 30,000 yuan.

Great changes have also taken place in the herdsmen’s life, as they do not lead a nomadic life any more. They can seek medical service in the clinic in the village, while their children can receive bilingual education in the school in the village. And it only takes them 20 minutes to travel to the county by car.

Moreover, the growing all-for-one tourism industry has attracted many young local talents. Sangye, a local young man majored in tourism used to work outside his hometown. Inspired by the development of all-for-one tourism in Gannan, he had started to work in his hometown and contribute his knowledge and experience accumulated over the years to Gannan’s tourism.

“Our hometown needs young people who have ideals, ability, and a strong sense of responsibility. And I feel proud to play a part,” he said.