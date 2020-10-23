Macao holds exhibitions to facilitate seeking business opportunities

Participants attend a signing ceremony in Macao, south China, Oct. 22, 2020. Three exhibitions kicked off concurrently Thursday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR). The 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (25th MIF), the Macao Franchise Expo 2020 (2020MFE) and the 2020 Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (2020PLPEX) run from Thursday to Saturday with online and offline contents. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

MACAO, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Three exhibitions kicked off concurrently Thursday in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), being aimed partly at facilitating seeking business opportunities.

The 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (25th MIF), the Macao Franchise Expo 2020 (2020MFE) and the 2020 Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (2020PLPEX) were held from Thursday to Saturday with online and offline contents.

The three exhibitions attracted over 1,000 companies from the Chinese mainland, the Macao SAR, the Hong Kong SAR, as well as Portugal, Brazil, Japan, Canada and Germany.

The exhibitions covered project investment, modern financial services, science and technology innovation projects, food and dining services, cultural and creative industries, Portuguese-speaking countries' specialty products, professional consulting services and franchise industries.

The exhibitions have strengthened their online show platforms, including improving the online presentation of products and services. Additionally, cloud matching for the online expo, live-streaming of the exhibitions, online contract signing, and online promotion seminars are available.

As for offline services, the 25th MIF has offered trade and investment-themed pavilions for provinces and cities from the Chinese mainland, for countries and regions along the Belt and Road, and for Portuguese-speaking countries, as well as themed exhibition areas and sales zone.

The 2020MFE and the 2020PLPEX have set up exhibition zones, one-stop support centers for enterprises, and experience zones among others.