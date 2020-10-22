Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Visitors experience open course on techniques for intangible cultural heritage in Shanghai

(Xinhua)    10:39, October 22, 2020

CHINA-SHANGHAI-INTANGIBLE CULTURAL HERITAGE-OPEN COURSE (CN)

A master (L) teaches a visitor techniques to restore ancient books during an open course on techniques for intangible cultural heritage at Shanghai Library in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)


