China to advance opening up of education: official

(Xinhua)    10:11, October 22, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Minister of Education Chen Baosheng on Wednesday called for promoting the opening up of education and introducing high-quality education resources from abroad.

Chen made the remarks at a high-level seminar on education held in Beijing.

Chen urged efforts to deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and other countries, encourage student mobility around the world, and reform the global education governance system.

China has become the largest source of international students in the world and Asia's largest destination for international students, Chen noted.

Chen called for strengthening high-end international technological exchanges and promoting integrated development of information technology and education, as well as deepening international cooperation in education.

