China's Zhejiang sees 1,000 China-Europe cargo train trips in 2020

HANGZHOU, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- A freight train carrying 100 TEUs of goods departed Wednesday from Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, for Minsk in Belarus, marking the 1,000th trip by China-Europe cargo trains in the province this year.

The train with goods such as daily necessities, textiles and toys will leave China via Manzhouli port and is expected to arrive in Minsk in a fortnight.

As of Wednesday, the China-Europe freight train service in Zhejiang has shipped 83,000 TEUs of goods, up 203 percent year on year, accounting for about 10 percent of the country's total.

The province is expected to handle 1,200 China-Europe freight trains this year.

Since its launch in November 2014, the cargo train service in Zhejiang has opened 15 routes, connecting 49 countries and regions in Asia and Europe.