Chinese vice premier meets U.S. business delegation

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua meets with a business delegation from the United States via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 20, 2020. The delegation was led by Chairman of the U.S.-China Business Council Tom Linebarger. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Tuesday met with a business delegation from the United States via video link, saying the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic and trade relations conforms to the fundamental interests of the two countries' enterprises and people.

The delegation was led by Chairman of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) Tom Linebarger.

Hu said that China will further promote high-level opening-up, accelerate the creation of a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment to provide better services to foreign enterprises.

China hopes USCBC will continue to support the two countries' enterprises in deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, said Hu.

The two sides exchanged ideas on issues such as China's economic situation, bilateral trade and U.S. companies' investment in China.