Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Taiwan enterprises urged to seize opportunities on mainland for better development

(Xinhua)    10:48, October 21, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland official on Tuesday expressed expectations for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to take advantage of favorable policies and measures introduced by the mainland to realize further development.

Liu Jieyi, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a cross-Strait forum on technology development in Beijing.

Facing the impact of COVID-19, compounded by headwinds against economic globalization and other complex factors, the mainland has further demonstrated its huge market and strong economic resilience, Liu said.

The mainland has strongly promoted high-quality development, and built a more convenient and transparent business environment with lower tariff levels and a shorter negative list for investment, Liu added.

Liu called on Taiwan compatriots to resolutely stop separatist forces from seeking "Taiwan independence" and promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York