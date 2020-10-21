Taiwan enterprises urged to seize opportunities on mainland for better development

BEIJING, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland official on Tuesday expressed expectations for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to take advantage of favorable policies and measures introduced by the mainland to realize further development.

Liu Jieyi, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a cross-Strait forum on technology development in Beijing.

Facing the impact of COVID-19, compounded by headwinds against economic globalization and other complex factors, the mainland has further demonstrated its huge market and strong economic resilience, Liu said.

The mainland has strongly promoted high-quality development, and built a more convenient and transparent business environment with lower tariff levels and a shorter negative list for investment, Liu added.

Liu called on Taiwan compatriots to resolutely stop separatist forces from seeking "Taiwan independence" and promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.