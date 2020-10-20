China reports robust sales growth in passenger cars

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's passenger car sales expanded rapidly in September, as the country's effective control of the COVID-19 epidemic and its stable economic growth boosted consumer confidence.

Sales of passenger cars, including sedans, sport-utility vehicles, minivans and multipurpose vehicles, rose 7.3 percent year on year to 1.91 million units last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Sales of new-energy passenger vehicles in particular nearly doubled year on year to exceed 125,000 units in September.

China's auto industry recovered steadily from the COVID-19 epidemic due to the country's effective containment measures, which helped stabilize consumer sentiment.

"Those who delayed their car purchases in the first half of the year are coming back," the association said.

Sales are expected to remain buoyant in the fourth quarter amid increasing demand from drivers and more attractive sales incentives offered by automakers, it said.