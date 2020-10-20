Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China reports robust sales growth in passenger cars

(Xinhua)    15:30, October 20, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's passenger car sales expanded rapidly in September, as the country's effective control of the COVID-19 epidemic and its stable economic growth boosted consumer confidence.

Sales of passenger cars, including sedans, sport-utility vehicles, minivans and multipurpose vehicles, rose 7.3 percent year on year to 1.91 million units last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Sales of new-energy passenger vehicles in particular nearly doubled year on year to exceed 125,000 units in September.

China's auto industry recovered steadily from the COVID-19 epidemic due to the country's effective containment measures, which helped stabilize consumer sentiment.

"Those who delayed their car purchases in the first half of the year are coming back," the association said.

Sales are expected to remain buoyant in the fourth quarter amid increasing demand from drivers and more attractive sales incentives offered by automakers, it said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York