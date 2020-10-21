Russia's autumn army recruitment underway

A staff member disinfects an army recruitment center in St. Petersburg, Russia, Oct. 20, 2020. Russia's ongoing autumn army recruitment started on Oct. 1 and will last until Dec. 31. In order to be conscripted, candidates must be Russian citizens aged between 18 and 27, and pass a physical examination. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
