Cartoons highlight fight against COVID-19

One of the cartoons submitted in the online exhibition. [Photo provided by Chinaculture.org]

On March 25, the Chinese Cultural Center in Cairo, together with the Egyptian Cartoon Association, launched an online exhibition of anti-epidemic cartoon works.

Cartoonists from eight countries – Egypt, Algeria, Bahrain, India, Palestine, Poland, Saudi Arabia and China – responded positively and submitted a batch of original cartoons under the theme of "Global Fight Against COVID-19".

The organizing committee selected 10 excellent works from them and displayed them on the social platform of China Cultural Center in Cairo every week, with a total of 15 exhibitions and about 150 works. Around 100,000 people watched and interacted with the cartoons.