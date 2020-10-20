Chinese mainland reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

The Chinese mainland on Monday registered 19 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas, the National Health Commission announced on Tuesday.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Monday, and 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, the commission said. A total of 403 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

The COVID-19 tally on the Chinese mainland stands at 85,704 infections, with 4,634 fatalities.

The total confirmed infections in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 5,256 (4,982 recoveries, 105 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 540 (493 recoveries, 7 deaths)