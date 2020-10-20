Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas

(CGTN)    11:02, October 20, 2020

The Chinese mainland on Monday registered 19 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas, the National Health Commission announced on Tuesday.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Monday, and 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, the commission said. A total of 403 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation.

The COVID-19 tally on the Chinese mainland stands at 85,704 infections, with 4,634 fatalities.

The total confirmed infections in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 5,256 (4,982 recoveries, 105 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 540 (493 recoveries, 7 deaths) 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York