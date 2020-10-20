Exhibition commemorating war to resist U.S. aggression and aid Korea opens in Beijing

A casket containing the remains of a Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyr is escorted to the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) army entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to help in the war to resist U.S. aggression opened on Monday at the Military Museum of the Chinese People's Revolution in Beijing.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.

Calling the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) a war for justice that safeguarded peace and resisted aggression, Wang said the heroic CPV soldiers and officers, together with the Korean people and armed forces, risked their lives and fought hard to achieve their ultimate victory in the war.

He said the exhibition is aimed at reviewing the glorious course of the war and demonstrating the dauntless spirit of the CPV army. It also shows the Chinese people's unity and love for their country and the Chinese nation's determination to safeguard peace.

Wang called for carrying forward the spirit of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea to strive for a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and to achieve the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

On Oct. 19, 1950, as requested by the DPRK, CPV forces crossed the Yalu River to aid the DPRK's fight there until a truce was signed in 1953. A total of 2.9 million CPV soldiers entered the battlefield, and 197,653 of them sacrificed their lives in the war.