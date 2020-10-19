National wetland park opens near Beijing

SHIJIAZHUANG, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- A major national wetland park opened Sunday in Beijing's neighboring province of Hebei in north China, local authorities said.

The Guanting Reservoir National Wetland Park, with a total planned area of some 135 square km and located in Huailai County in the city of Zhangjiakou, is the largest of its kind in north China, according to the Zhangjiakou municipal government.

During construction of the park, the county completed comprehensive treatment of wetland covering 35.4 square km and built facilities such as a wetland museum and tourist service center.

The ecological environment of Guanting Reservoir and the upstream area of Yongding River have improved significantly. The area has seen an increase in the number of species and population of wild birds, with the former rising from 169 to 181.

"The opening of the park will protect the ecological resources of Huailai, and significantly promote local culture and tourism," said Liu Xun of the forestry and grassland administration of Hebei.