China enhances law society construction process

BEIJING, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance its efforts to build law societies, encouraging the country's legal scholars and practitioners to better contribute to the development of Chinese socialist law theory and the construction of a socialist country based on the rule of law, the China Law Society said on Monday.

The society cited a document issued by the General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee that said the construction of such societies should be accelerated to better unite and lead relevant talent.

The document stressed the importance of CPC leadership over relevant work and noted that law societies should perform their duties to safeguard ideological security in the law profession.

The document called on law societies to make greater efforts to promote an accurate understanding of the reality in China and lead legal professionals to serve the country's important rule-of-law planning, major legislative projects and reform measures.

It particularly highlighted research in legislation and issues concerning the country's public health, major epidemic prevention and control measures, and the construction of a sound public health emergency response system.