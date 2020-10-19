Zhou scores 26 points in Xinjiang's win over Loong Lions

Zhou Qi (R) of Xinjiang Flying Tigers shoots during the first round match between Guangzhou Loong Lions and Xinjiang Flying Tigers at the 2020-2021 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Sadat)

ZHUJI, China, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xinjiang Flying Tigers beat Guangzhou Loong Lions 102-97 here on Sunday, winning the first game of the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season.

Xinjiang's all-star center Zhou Qi contributed a double-double with a game-best 26 points and 10 rebounds. Tang Caiyu added 22 points.

Guangzhou's Zhu Mingzhen, the No. 2 pick in the Draft, had a good first game of CBA. He scored 16 points including 3 three-pointers, plus 8 rebounds and 2 steals.

Xinjiang, who fielded a line-up comprising only Chinese players, struggled a tough beginning in the game, and Loong Lions led 31-21 in the opening quarter. Powered by Zhou Qi, Xinjiang fight back in the second quarter, which ended with Loong Lions leading 49-50.

The game became tight in the second half, but the Loong Lions couldn't restrict Zhou's dominance in the last quarter and only saw Xinjiang sail to the victory.

Loong Lions' head coach Guo Shiqiang, who won the CBA championship with Liaoning in 2017-18, screwed up his debut show with Loong Lions.