Xinjiang-style bread production changes the lives of people in Jiashi county

Changing the lives of the locals, 300,000 Nang, a Xinjiang-style bread, of various kinds are produced every day in a cultural industrial park in Jiashi county of Kashgar prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

A baker works at a Nang industrial park in Jiashi county, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (China Daily/Wang Zhuangfei)

With 30,000 square meters of workshop, there are 402 pits used for cooking Nang at Jiashi county cultural industrial park.

Through a series of research and development, 300,000 Nang of more than 120 types can be produced every day, of which 100,000 are sold to other provinces. Of the 1,200 people employed here, 696 are poor, accounting for 58 percent of those employed.

"We built the cultural industrial park according to the development model of the Nang industry, plus skills training, poverty alleviation employment, tourism and sightseeing," said Pang Xueqin, deputy head of Jiashi County.

Pang added that since last November when the park was completed and put into operation, three trademarks have been registered, with employees having an average monthly income of 2,500 yuan (about $371).

Dilimulatti Tulsun from Baren town came to work in the cultural industry park in November 2019. He once sold cantaloupe and clothes in other areas outside of Xinjiang, and took odd jobs everywhere in the county; but his income was very unstable.

After he came to work in the cultural industry park, he became a worker in the finished product branch of the workshop. As he studied hard, he became a manager two months later and took the position as the head of finished product in the workshop six months later.

Talking about his current job, Tulsun says with a smile: "I am now in charge of order sales for the finished products and online sales. I am very proud of the large number of orders I receive from other regions every day, and I am responsible for shipping these goods. "

"Speaking of income, in the past I could not believe that I could earn 4,200 yuan (about $620) a month. I am currently very satisfied. I believe my income will increase through my efforts. This is the biggest change and happiness brought to me by the Nang cultural industrial park."