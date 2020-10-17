Chinese embassy firmly opposes Indian media interview advocating "Taiwan independence"

NEW DELHI, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Embassy in India made a solemn statement Friday lodging strong representation and firm opposition against an Indian media interview advocating "Taiwan independence."

"It seriously violated One-China principle and provoked China's bottom line disregarding long-standing position of the Indian government," spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong, said in the statement.

Referring to certain Indian TV's interview with the head of the Taiwan authorities' foreign relations department Jaushieh Joseph Wu openly advocating "Taiwan independence," Ji pointed out that there is but one China in the world and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Ji said these facts are recognized by UN resolution and constitute the universal consensus of the international community, and no matter how the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities in Taiwan and separatist forces distort facts and advocate "Taiwan independence," they cannot change the historical and legal facts that Taiwan is a part of China.

"All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honor their commitments to one-China policy, which is also Indian government's official standing," she added.

The spokesperson noted that recently, the DPP authority has been trying hard to seek foreign support and collude with external forces in its push for "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities, which have seriously damaged the well-being of the people of Taiwan, undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and jeopardized China's national sovereignty, security and development interests.

"The Taiwan question concerns China's core interests," she said. "We firmly oppose any separatist activities to create the so-called 'Taiwan independence,' 'two Chinas' or 'one China, one Taiwan'."

China's red line on the Taiwan question cannot be challenged, Ji said, adding that on issues of right and wrong, there is no room for compromise.

She stressed that any attempts stigmatizing China's image and instigating China's relations with other countries to expand "international space" are doomed to fail.

"Achieving China's complete reunification is the trend of the times and people's aspiration," she said. "We will leave no room for any form of separatist activities."

"We urge the relevant Indian media to take a correct stance on issues of core interests concerning China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, adhere to the one-China principle, not to provide platform for 'Taiwan independence' forces, and avoid sending wrong messages to the public," she said.