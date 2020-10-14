Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
China urges U.S. to stop planned arms sales to Taiwan

(Xinhua)    09:51, October 14, 2020

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday urged the United States to immediately stop its planned arms sales to Taiwan and cease military contact with the island.

The U.S. arms sales to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, severely interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine China's sovereignty and security interests, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily news briefing.

"China firmly opposes this," said the spokesperson.

China urges the United States to fully recognize the highly detrimental nature of the planned arms sales, abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiques, immediately stop its planned arms sales to Taiwan, and cease military contact with Taiwan, said Zhao.

China will make necessary responses in light of the developing situation, he said.

