UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday expressed strong indignation and opposition to the U.S. UN ambassador's Taiwan-related activity and remarks.

On Tuesday, U.S. Permanent Representative to the UN Kelly Craft attended an online event hosted by Taiwan and delivered remarks undermining China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, to which China expresses strong indignation and opposition, said a spokesperson of the Chinese mission.

There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. The government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole China, said the spokesperson.

The one-China principle is a broad-based consensus of the international community. UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 restores China's lawful seat in the UN and establishes the one-China policy in the UN, which is strictly observed by the UN system and widely respected by UN member states, said the spokesperson.

Noting China resolutely opposes official contacts of any form between the United States and Taiwan, the spokesperson pointed out that as a high-level government official, the U.S. permanent representative attended the event hosted by Taiwan and clamored for the so-called Taiwan's participation in the UN, thus seriously violating the one-China principle, the three China-U.S. joint communiques and UN General Assembly Resolution 2758.

Emphasizing that the Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and involves China's core interests, the spokesperson said the Chinese government is rock-solid in its resolve to uphold China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and has an unshakable conviction to safeguard China's core interests.

China urges the United States to fully recognize the high sensitivity of the Taiwan question, abide by the one-China principle, the three China-U.S. joint communiques and UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, deal with Taiwan-related issues with caution, stop any forms of official contacts with Taiwan, and not to move further down the wrong and dangerous path, said the spokesperson.