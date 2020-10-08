Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 8, 2020
Taiwan's exports to mainland hit new high

(Xinhua)    14:48, October 08, 2020

TAIPEI, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's exports to the mainland and Hong Kong reached 108.09 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of this year, a new high for the same period, the island's finance department said on Wednesday.

The figure meant a 13.3-percent increase year on year, the department said in a press release.

In September alone, the island's exports to the mainland and Hong Kong reached 14.2 billion U.S. dollars, the second-highest monthly figure and up by 22.3 percent year on year, the statement said.

The number accounted for 46.24 percent of Taiwan's total exports in September.

The island's imports from the mainland and Hong Kong in the first nine months of this year increased by 7.9 percent year on year to 46.14 billion U.S. dollars.

In September, the island's imports from the mainland and Hong Kong dropped by 0.3 percent year on year to 5.37 billion U.S. dollars.

Taiwan's total exports in September reached 30.71 billion U.S. dollars, up by 9.4 percent year on year, and total imports declined by 5.4 percent year on year to 23.58 billion U.S. dollars.

The department attributed the increase of exports to expanding demand in the mainland market, the booming new technology industry, and the prime season for consumer electronics.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

