Rope skipping team consisting of children with visual impairment wins multiple awards in national competitions

(Xinhua)    12:59, October 16, 2020

Photo taken on Oct. 12, 2020 shows Xiao Chenyun (L) and Fanziteng, members of the rope skipping team of Nanchang Municipal School for blind children, attending a training session in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Consisting of 12 children with visual impairment, this rope skipping team has won multiple awards in several national competitions, including a women's pair title at the 10th National Games for People with Disabilities held in Tianjin in 2019. As their coach Xu Li said, children could benifit a lot from rope skipping exercise, learning to overcome difficulties while sufferring setbacks and living a better life. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)


