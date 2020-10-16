Rope skipping team consisting of children with visual impairment wins multiple awards in national competitions

Photo taken on Oct. 12, 2020 shows Xiao Chenyun (L) and Fanziteng, members of the rope skipping team of Nanchang Municipal School for blind children, attending a training session in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Consisting of 12 children with visual impairment, this rope skipping team has won multiple awards in several national competitions, including a women's pair title at the 10th National Games for People with Disabilities held in Tianjin in 2019. As their coach Xu Li said, children could benifit a lot from rope skipping exercise, learning to overcome difficulties while sufferring setbacks and living a better life. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)