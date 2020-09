CHANGSHA, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has encouraged rural primary school students to strive to grow from "saplings" into "towering trees" of the Chinese nation.

Making the remarks on Wednesday at a primary school in the county of Rucheng during his inspection tour in central China's Hunan Province, Xi expected the students to study hard, make progress every day, and be well-prepared to join the socialist cause.