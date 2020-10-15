Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
Mobilizing volunteers for garbage sorting in Beijing yields remarkable results

(People's Daily Online)    15:40, October 15, 2020
A local resident volunteer on duty. (Photo/Zhang Rong)

Since the beginning of 2016, Donghuashi Street of Dongcheng district, Beijing, the capital of China, has selected five residential buildings and a total of 518 households in the Beilixiqu community to carry out garbage sorting and resource recycling work.

At present, the community has established a volunteer team of more than 600 people, with 259 people on duty every day to guide residents on how to classify the garbage. Donning green vests, the group has become a distinctively beautiful scene representing the commitment and importance of protecting the environment of residential areas. 


