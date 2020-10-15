Mobilizing volunteers for garbage sorting in Beijing yields remarkable results

Since the beginning of 2016, Donghuashi Street of Dongcheng district, Beijing, the capital of China, has selected five residential buildings and a total of 518 households in the Beilixiqu community to carry out garbage sorting and resource recycling work.

At present, the community has established a volunteer team of more than 600 people, with 259 people on duty every day to guide residents on how to classify the garbage. Donning green vests, the group has become a distinctively beautiful scene representing the commitment and importance of protecting the environment of residential areas.