Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2020 shows an agricultural vehicle working in fields in Dazhengzhuang Village of Fengrun District in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. During the past years, local authorities have been optimizing agricultural structure to promote silage corn cultivation. Currently, the planting area of silage corn covers over 40,000 mu (about 2,667 hectares) in Fengrun, boosting over 3,000 households' income. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)