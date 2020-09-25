China’s good harvest has special significance considering severe natural disasters: minister of agriculture

China’s grain output will likely increase this year as autumn production is generally guaranteed, and the annual grain output is expected to stabilize at around 650 million tons for the sixth consecutive year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 23, 2020 shows villagers harvesting peanuts in a field in Sanglin Village, Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This year’s good harvest has special significance considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the occurrence of severe natural disasters, such as floods in south China, drought and typhoons in northeast China, as well as pest swarms, said Han Changfu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs.

The good harvest will effectively ensure food security in China, as well as its overall economic and social stability, while helping to ensure China’s strategic initiative amid the current complicated international situation.

Food crises are widely anticipated because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic - which has had a tremendous impact on global trade - along with natural disasters including severe drought and pest swarms in some countries, as well as some countries’ restrictions on food exports, Han said.

Under these circumstances, it’s urgent for China to ensure a good domestic agricultural harvest to cope with the uncertainty of the global market, he added.

The harvest will also lay a solid foundation for realizing the country’s goals of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and having victory over the battle against poverty.

According to Han, the increase of growing areas for autumn grain and the generally good condition of the crop has helped lay a solid foundation for a bumper harvest.

Multiple factors have contributed to a bumper harvest this year, such as favorable policies by the central government to encourage grain production.

China has the ability to guarantee food security, Han said, explaining that the country has achieved a bumper grain harvest for 16 consecutive years.

China’s grain inventory has been kept at a high level, he said, adding that the country’s reserves of rice and wheat are sufficient to meet its domestic consumer market demand for one year.