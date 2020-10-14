Sydney streets come alive with over 100,000 flowers for Living Color displays

SYDNEY, Oct. 14 (People’s Daily Online) -- Spring has arrived in Sydney, the most populous city in Australia, with the Living Color displays in full bloom.

As part of the biannual event, this year’s Living Color displays feature more than 100,000 plants in planter boxes, floral towers and pyramids across the city – plus an extra 16,000 plants hanging in flower baskets. Visitors will be able to spot them across the city center, Green Square, Kings Cross and Pyrmont until Nov. 15.

Grown in local Sydney nurseries before being installed in flower pots and displayed in intricate designs across the city, the plant species include: mint, pansy, ornamental kale, pineapple sage, geranium, parsley, daisy, digitalis, aquilegia, heliotrope, Boston fern, paper daisy, fan flower and petunia.

The City of Sydney uses 100 percent recycled water from Green Square to water the displays and all plants are cared for without pesticides.

When it's time for the temporary displays to be packed away, plants will be offered as a donation to community gardens, early childhood centers and schools.