Zhengzhou attains remarkable achievements in building moderately prosperous society in all respects

Zhengzhou, capital city of central China’s Henan province, has made truly remarkable achievements in the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

With a GDP of more than 1 trillion yuan (roughly $148.4 billion), the city has lifted a large number of people out of poverty, continuously bolstering the sense of gain, happiness, and security for the citizens.

As Chinese President Xi Jinping put it, rural living standards are the measure of success in our drive toward achieving moderate prosperity in China. Under the leadership of the Community Party of China, farmers in Zhengzhou have worked tirelessly to embrace a better life, reaping the reward income growth.

In Zhulin town of Gongyi, a city under the direct jurisdiction of Zhengzhou, a scenic spot covering an area of 15,000 square meters, with over 400 shops on 14 distinctive streets, was built in just 133 days. Since its opening in May 2017, the scenic spot attracts millions of tourists each year. At present, 20.7 percent of residents in the town are engaging in the tourism industry, sharing the sector’s development dividends.

After quitting her job in a listed company, local woman Zhang Xiaotang returned to the town to run a shop selling yogurt in the scenic spot after its opening. Earning a profit of more than 700,000 yuan (over $103,000) in the first year, she said, “The income is several times that of my salary in the listed company.”

From a poor village to one of the top 1,000 towns in China for its comprehensive strength, the tremendous changes of Zhulin are attributable to a competent local Party branch, which decided to develop the collective economy in the town, leading the general public toward common prosperity.

The town is currently home to three listed companies, 16 enterprises above designated size, and 275 general industrial and commercial enterprises. It has also fostered pillar industries such as medicine, refractory materials, oilfield service, electronics and high-speed rail accessories. In 2019, Zhulin generated an output of 10 billion yuan (about $1.5 billion) with its residents’ per capita annual income exceeding 40,000 yuan (almost $6,000).

By the end of 2019, a total of 21,579 people from 9,750 registered poor households in all 42 provincial-level poverty-stricken villages in Gongyi had been lifted out of poverty.

Zhengzhou has rolled out measures to solve the remaining problems for urban governance, community governance, along with plans to enhance urban residents’ sense of gain and happiness.

The city will start the construction of 400 urban parks this year, with the smallest one covering an area of less than 0.07 hectares, allowing residents to visit a park within just minutes of their location. It will also build activity centers plus 100 community health centers, and more public libraries to satisfy people’s cultural and intellectual needs.

This year, the city has launched the construction of 518 public service and greening projects, with a projected investment of 93.4 billion yuan (about $13.6 billion).

Zhengzhou has also made the development of smart manufacturing its focus, looking to turn it into a hub of smart manufacturing in central China.

Thanks to years of efforts, the city is leading the nation in fields such as smart tunnel boring machines and intelligent connected passenger vehicles. It is also home to five state-level demonstration programs in smart manufacturing.

In the national big data comprehensive experimental zone in Zhengdong New District, there are five workstations led by academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, six national engineering laboratories, five provincial R&D centers, and over 200 big data enterprises, attracting more than 2,100 talents in the big data industry.

Zhengzhou is now striving to turn itself into the largest city of digital economy in central China to bring more benefits to people.