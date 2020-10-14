Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 14, 2020
Over 4 mln sampled for COVID-19 tests in east China city

(Xinhua)    08:44, October 14, 2020

A health worker takes a swab sample from a student for COVID-19 test at a stadium of Qingdao University in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 13, 2020. Over 4 million people had been sampled for nucleic acid testing as of Tuesday afternoon after the city of Qingdao activated a plan to conduct city-wide testing on Monday. So far, about 1.95 million of the collected samples have been tested, and except for the confirmed and asymptomatic cases already reported, no new positive samples have been found. Qingdao had reported six new confirmed cases and six new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 since fresh cases emerged in the city over the weekend, according to the local authorities. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)


