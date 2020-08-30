Chinese anti-epidemic achievements to be exhibited at upcoming service trade fair

The latest achievements of China in COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment and prevention will be exhibited at the upcoming China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) to be held in early September in Beijing.

These achievements are expected to be exhibited at a special exhibition zone which has so far attracted 105 enterprises, including 13 Fortune Global 500 enterprises and 17 industry leaders. Sixty of them, from 8 countries and 13 Chinese provinces and municipalities, will join offline exhibition.

“We completed research and development of our nucleic acid testing kit for COVID-19 within 48 hours and became one of the first batch qualified companies to produce the testing kits. After that, we developed a product that can detect seven coronaviruses at the same time and a rapid nucleic acid testing kit for COVID-19 that deliver results in 30 minutes,” Zhang Yuntao, vice president of China National Biotec Group (CNBG) introduced.

Private-run Beijing-based biotech company Coyote Bioscience Co., Ltd. will showcase its Flash20 rapid nucleic acid testing system for COVID-19 at the exhibition zone for public health and epidemic prevention of the CIFTIS. Test results are generated in 30 minutes and sample injected in 1 minute under the system.

“The approval of the system signifies a leading position of Chinese nucleic acid testing products in the world regarding point-of-care testing (POCT) of molecular diagnostics,” said Li Xiang, an executive of Coyote Bioscience.

At present, China’s three self-developed inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidates are all undergoing phase-three clinical trials.

“We will be displaying our COVID-19 vaccine candidate that is currently in phase-three clinical trial outside China when the CIFTIS kicks off,” said Yin Weidong, chairman and CEO of Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech Co., Ltd.

Sinovac initiated its project for industrialization of inactivated COVID-19 vaccine at the end of last March, and has by far increased its annual production capacity to over 300 million doses, according to Yin.

Booths and supporting activities will also be provided for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) at the CIFTIS, during which medical institutions including Guang’anmen Hospital under the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences will demonstrate the current international cooperation on TCM and its achievements during the battle against the pandemic, such as international telemedicine platforms and the cooperation projects joined by the World Health Organization (WHO) in China.

In addition, industry development reports are also expected to be released during this year’s CIFTIS, including the Action Plan on the Recovery and Revitalization of City Tourism amid COVID-19 and the Report on World Tourism Recovery and Development amid COVID-19.