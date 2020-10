Nine cutter-suction dredgers dredge the Suya Lake, the largest artificial plain lake in Asia, as more than 800 sets of mechanical equipment and over 1,500 workers build artificial islands. Photo shows the construction site of the dredging and expansion project of Suya Lake Reservoir in Zhumadian, central China’s Henan Province. (Photos: People's Daily/Shi Jiamin; compiled by An Bowen)