Major reservoir in east China opens all spillways to fight flood

Aerial photo shows water gushing out from spillways at Xin'an River Reservoir in east China's Zhejiang Province, July 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

The Xin'an River Reservoir, an important flood control project in the upper reaches of the Qiantang River, has opened all nine of its spillways to lower the crest of local floods Wednesday morning.

This is the second time all the spillways have been opened since the reservoir's completion in 1959. The first time was in 1966 for a test run.