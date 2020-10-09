Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov expresses readiness to resign

Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov delivers a speech during a celebration to mark the country's 29th independence anniversary at the Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Aug. 31, 2020. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

"We need to return the situation to the legal order as soon as possible," Jeenbekov said.

BISHKEK, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said late Thursday he was ready to resign after the appointment of new heads of executive bodies and the country's return to the legal order.

"We need to return the situation to the legal order as soon as possible. After the appointment of legitimate heads of the executive bodies and the country's return to the legal order, I am ready to leave the post of the president of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan," Jeenbekov said, as quoted by his press service.

A person prepares to vote at a polling station in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Oct. 4, 2020. (Photo by Roman/Xinhua)

Parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday with the participation of 16 political parties. Preliminary results showed that four parties crossed the 7 percent threshold to enter the parliament.

Some parties which failed to meet the threshold organized nationwide protests on Monday, demanding the annulment of the elections and claiming gross violations.

Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission on Tuesday annulled the results of the elections after clashes between police and protesters.