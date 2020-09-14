Chinese, Kyrgyz FMs agree to strengthen cooperation

BISHKEK, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov agreed to further deepen cooperation between the two countries here on Sunday.

At a meeting with Aidarbekov, Wang noted that Kyrgyzstan is a friendly neighbor and a comprehensive strategic partner of China, and bilateral ties have developed substantially thanks to the support from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The traditional friendship featuring mutual support and mutual aid has withstood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been developing further during the countries' joint fight against the disease, adding a new dimension to their comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.

Wang said his visit was aimed at boosting China-Kyrgyzstan anti-COVID-19 cooperation, and China will continue to stand with the Kyrgyz people until the pandemic is completely defeated.

China is leading in the global efforts in developing COVID-19 vaccine, which will be shared as a global public good after it has been successfully developed, said Wang.

China is willing to give priority to the needs of Kyrgyzstan, work with the Kyrgyz side on vaccine cooperation and explore areas of cooperation on traditional Chinese medicine research and development for the benefit of the Kyrgyz people, he said.

Wang said his visit also aimed to further consolidate mutual support, and the two neighbors are a community of shared interests and security.

He said China, as a trustworthy friend of Kyrgyzstan, firmly backs the latter in following a development path that fits its national conditions and has the people's support, in defending its sovereignty, independence, dignity and rightful interests, and in opposing foreign interference in its internal affairs.

China appreciates Kyrgyzstan's staunch support on issues concerning China's core interests, Wang said, adding that both countries should understand and trust each other, and jointly safeguard their rightful interests.

Wang said his visit aimed to open win-win cooperation in the post-pandemic era, and both sides should make up for lost time by speeding up cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

The Torugart checkpoint between China and Kyrgyzstan has reopened to facilitate cross-border cargo, while personnel of Chinese enterprises have been returning to Kyrgyzstan to restart major cooperative projects, Wang noted.

Work has resumed in the North-South Alternative Road in Kyrgyzstan as well as the renovation of the road network in Bishkek and the country's irrigation system among other projects, he said.

China is ready to import from Kyrgyzstan more high-quality agricultural products that are popular with the Chinese market, and welcomes the latter to participate in the third China International Import Expo, Wang said.

At the meeting, Aidarbekov said Kyrgyzstan speaks highly of the development of China-Kyrgyzstan relations, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the pace of bilateral cooperation, adding that leaders of both countries have been in close contact and reached important consensus.

The Kyrgyz foreign minister said his country thanks China for the valuable anti-epidemic aid and hopes to continue to get support in areas of vaccines and traditional Chinese medicine.

He said Kyrgyzstan will continue advancing its friendship with China, adhere to the one-China policy as always, support the development path chosen by the Chinese people, support China's principled position on issues relating to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang, and firmly oppose any foreign interference in China's internal affairs.

He said Kyrgyzstan is willing to participate fully in the Belt and Road cooperation, push forward the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and deepen exchanges and cooperation in areas including trade, investment, education and youth with China.

China has successfully commenced the foreign ministers' meeting mechanism with five central Asian countries, which will serve as a new platform and open up broader prospect for the cooperation between central Asian countries and China, said Aidarbekov.

After the talks, Wang and Aidarbekov met the press together and witnessed the signing of documents on bilateral cooperation.