China's proposals at China, Central Asia FMs meeting promising -- Kyrgyz expert

China's proposals at the first China + Central Asia (C+C5) foreign ministers' meeting held via video link are extremely important and promising, a renowned Kyrgyz expert said Tuesday.

Noting that the Central Asian countries will need help because of the economic recession amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Denis Berdakov, director of the Cross-Border Research Network of Central Eurasia Public Foundation, commended in an exclusive interview with Xinhua the proposals for cooperation put forward by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang proposed to jointly defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, promote economic recovery, safeguard regional security and strengthen multilateral cooperation.

China's proposal to build a China-Central Asia community of health is a new idea in need amid the coronavirus pandemic, Berdakov said.

"The provision of modern vaccines, medical equipment and high-quality medical services is an extremely important and necessary initiative," he highlighted.

He noted that China also proposed the creation of mutually beneficial transport infrastructure in the Central Asian countries, facilitation of investments and the elimination of administrative barriers in Central Asia.

It means "to 'wash away' interstate tariffs and customs borders between countries -- to create free movement of labor and transport corridors," he said.

In the meeting hosted by Wang, China and five Central Asian countries agreed to launch a foreign ministers' meeting mechanism to meet regularly to jointly address challenges, and pursue development and prosperity, according to a joint statement issued by the ministers on Thursday.