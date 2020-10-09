European Parliament president self-isolating after contact with COVID-19 case

The President of the European Parliament (EP) David Sassoli delivers an opening statement at the EP Plenary session in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 5, 2020. The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli said Thursday that he had decided to self-isolate after contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19. (European Parliament/Alexis Haulot/Handout via Xinhua)

BRUSSELS, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli said Thursday that he had decided to self-isolate after contact with a staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

"I am fine and have no symptoms," Sassoli said in a tweet, adding that he will be "self-isolating for the required period to carry out the necessary checks."

Sassoli has been in Brussels convening the plenary of the parliament.

According to Belgian health regulations, people who have been in high-risk contact with infected patients must remain at home for seven days, starting from when they have contact with the infected person.

Sassoli was among high-ranking European Union officials announcing self-isolation recently.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen self-isolated early this week, whereas European Council President Charles Michel was in quarantine in late September.