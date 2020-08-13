Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

European youths go independent way earlier in north than in south: Eurostat

(Xinhua)    09:26, August 13, 2020

Eurostat statistics released on Wednesday indicated a large regional variance across the European Union (EU) in the age when young people embark on independent living.

In Denmark and Finland just under five percent of young people aged 25 to 34 live with their parents, whereas the ratio in Greece is 57.8 percent and in Croatia, 62 percent, according to Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

The findings were published coinciding with the International Youth Day.

On average, young people in the EU left the parental household at an average age of 26.2 years in 2019, Eurostat noted. In Sweden young people left home the earliest, at the age of 17.8 years, followed by Denmark at 21.1 and Finland at 21.8.

Young people left home in Estonia at 22.2 years, France at 23.6, and Germany and the Netherlands both at 23.7 years in 2019. In southern Europe, young people moved out at around 30, with Croatia reaching 31.8 years, Italy 30.1, Spain 29.5 and Greece 28.9.

Social observers in the Nordics have in earlier comments maintained that the welfare state system makes interdependence of parents and their post-school aged children redundant.

In Finland, for example, the over 18-year-olds are considered as "separate households" eligible for social support and subsidies on their own. Finnish National Social Insurance Institution notes that parents are not required to provide a livelihood for children over 18, and children have no responsibility to provide care to their aging parents.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York