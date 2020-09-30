Aerial view of Green Lane in Rizhao, east China's Shandong

The 28-kilometer Green Lane near the Sunshine Coast, Rizhao city, east China's Shandong province, mainly includes running tracks, bike lanes and floating bridges.

The whole Green Lane connects the natural and cultural nodes and tourist attractions, such as Wanpingkou Scenic area, Dream Beach Park, Zhangjiatai Yacht Wharf, Lijiatai Reef Park, Rizhao Coastal National Forest Park, and Liangcheng Estuary Wetland.

Citizens and tourists can listen to the sound of waves along the lane, relax in the natural scenery, and enjoy a place to play sports.

Beautiful scenery of the Green Lane in Rizhao