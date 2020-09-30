Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 30, 2020
UAE ambassador extends best wishes to Chinese people for the upcoming holidays

(People's Daily Online)    13:19, September 30, 2020

2020 is a special year, making the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day, which both fall on the same day as a “double-holiday,” appear even more joyous and precious. The experience of UAE and Chinese friends joining hands in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has further deepened the friendship between the two countries. The UAE Ambassador to China Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri recorded a video to extend his best wishes to Chinese people for the upcoming holidays. The staff of the UAE Embassy in China also sincerely wish Chinese friends happiness, health, and peace.

 

