UAE ambassador extends best wishes to Chinese people for the upcoming holidays

2020 is a special year, making the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day, which both fall on the same day as a “double-holiday,” appear even more joyous and precious. The experience of UAE and Chinese friends joining hands in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has further deepened the friendship between the two countries. The UAE Ambassador to China Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri recorded a video to extend his best wishes to Chinese people for the upcoming holidays. The staff of the UAE Embassy in China also sincerely wish Chinese friends happiness, health, and peace.