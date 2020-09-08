China fair supports economic globalization: UAE ambassador

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to China has hailed the ongoing China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) as an event supporting trade liberalization and economic globalization.

"This year the event is themed 'Global Services, Shared Prosperity,' which is an expression of how the CIFTIS has evolved into an open, inclusive and diversified fair, supporting trade liberalization and economic globalization," UAE Ambassador to China Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri said in an interview with Xinhua.

The fair is advancing trade and services in China and has become an event fit for China's increasing internationalization, as this event injects additional momentum into high-quality economic development, he said.

Events like the CIFTIS are greatly valued at this time of economic challenges and offer the world an opportunity to get business moving again, he said.

"I firmly believe that this event will provide not only a launchpad for new business opportunities but also the confidence and the hope for economic recovery, as well as progression to a better 'new normal'," said the ambassador.

The UAE has successfully carried out an economic diversification program including sectors such as manufacturing, commerce and hotels, real estate, construction, transportation, and finance and insurance, he said, adding that there is already a great deal of cooperation with China across these sectors, and more planned for the future.

"Our relationship is robust and strong, so we can expect many more opportunities and achievements," said the UAE ambassador. "I am optimistic that the CIFTIS will serve to deepen our relationship still further."