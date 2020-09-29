Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 29, 2020
China’s largest homemade tunnel boring machine rolls off production line

(People's Daily Online)    09:13, September 29, 2020
Photo taken on Sept. 27 shows China’s largest tunnel boring machine. (photo/Xinhua)

China’s largest tunnel boring machine (TBM) rolls off the production line in Changsha, capital of central China’s Hunan province, Sept. 27.

Weighing around 4,300 tons at 150 meters long, the machine, named Jinghua, has a diameter of 16.07 meters, making it the largest TBM designed in the country.

The machine is jointly developed by China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited and China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., and will be used for the renovation project of the East 6th Ring Road in Beijing.


