Colorful autumn scenery of Wudalianchi scenic area in NE China’s Heilongjiang

The colorful autumn scenery of the Wudalianchi scenic area in Heihe city, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province is a feast for the eyes.

Listed as a UNESCO Global Geopark, it is also among China’s 5A-class tourist attractions, named after five dammed lakes composed of 14 volcanoes.

The volcano-related mineral spring water is also a wonder of Wudalianchi, which is one of the three major cold mineral springs in the world.

Rich in negative oxygen ion, the scenic area is drawing tourists with its wealth of geological features.