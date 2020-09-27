Senior official stresses high-level exchanges in book publishing

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends the online 27th Beijing International Book Fair in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday stressed high-level exchanges in book publishing to promote communication between civilizations, as well as people-to-people connectivity, during a visit to the online 27th Beijing International Book Fair.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, noted the need to grow the international presence of more fine publications that demonstrate the charm of Chinese culture and the values shared by all of humanity.

The quality of publications should be given prominence, Huang said, adding that various topics, such as the fight against poverty and China's epidemic-fighting spirit, should be highlighted.

It is necessary to expand the channels and platforms of communication, ensuring that the rest of the world better understands China through the publishing industry, Huang said.

He also urged greater efforts in the publishing of original and digital works, providing people with more substantial, richer and higher quality publishing products and services.

With Cuba as the country of honor this year, the book fair had attracted nearly 1,400 registered online exhibitors from 97 countries and regions as of Friday, with more than 38,000 books on display.