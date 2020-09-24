Over 40 pct of Chinese people choose to stay home during upcoming national holiday: survey

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- A recent survey conducted by China Youth Daily found that 41.3 percent of respondents have chosen to stay at home over the upcoming National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

"I have been busy with my work and I want to take advantage of this holiday to relax," said Zhao Jiajia, from north China's Hebei Province.

"The risk of imported cases still exists," said Zhao, adding that she is preparing to have a child in the near future and needs to prevent risks.

The survey revealed that 26 percent of respondents will travel, and 20.8 percent will visit family and friends in their hometowns.

Zhang Wencheng, an employee of a food enterprise in Shanghai, said he and his girlfriend had bought round-trip flights to Urumqi in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region a few months ago, when they weren't sure if they would be able to travel or not. They now intend to make the trip.

The survey covered 2,016 respondents, all Sina Weibo users.

China is set to welcome eight days of national holiday this year as the Mid-Autumn Festival will coincide with the country's National Day.