Interview: China "better listener" to poor countries, says OACPS secretary-general

BRUSSELS, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- China has been a "better listener" to poor countries and demonstrated great capacity for understanding, Secretary-General of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti has said.

Pinto Chikoti made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua on the occasion of the high-level meeting to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN) held on Monday.

China has made progress over the past decades "in a regular and constant way," said Pinto Chikoti, adding China's experience can help poor countries in their agriculture development and economic transformation.

"China, which has invested more resources in all of our countries than anyone else, can play a very important role," said the secretary-general.

Given its industrial and technological power as well as its huge market, China "can work not only with developing countries but also with developed countries," he said.

"From this point of view, China is an extremely important partner for the world to better respond to the challenges of health, climate, trade, peace and security, alongside the UN," said Pinto Chikoti.

While addressing the high-level meeting via video, Chinese President Xi Jinping said "China will continue to be a true follower of multilateralism. It will stay actively engaged in reforming and developing the global governance system."

The multilateral system has benefited both "the balance of the world" and "the well-being of everyone," said Pinto Chikoti, who however stressed that "this balance is being undermined."

Noting the World Health Organization has been undermined by the U.S. withdrawal and groundless accusations, the secretary-general said "this imbalance in the multilateral system" has made the small economies of the OACPS suffer.

He called on all parties to work together to save multilateralism.

"It is together that we can save the multilateral system. If we are looking for a vaccine, a drug ... let us all work together. I think this is a challenge for all countries," said Pinto Chikoti.