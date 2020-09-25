Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Birch bark painting, traditional culture in north China

(People's Daily Online)    17:23, September 25, 2020
Birch bark painting, traditional culture in north China
Tao Dandan displays her works in the studio. (Photo/Yang Qian)

Birch bark painting serves as a traditional art for the Oroqen and Hezhe people, along with other ethnic minorities in northern China. Historically, people from ethnic minorities used birch bark to make daily necessities and decorations.

Tao Dandan is the inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage of birch bark painting in northeast China's Heilongjiang province. She has pioneered birch bark texture painting, preserving birch bark texture and joint scars; after a series of processing, the painting can show the primitive beauty of nature.

Tao Dandan also offers free training courses to help the poor and recruits university fine arts students to innovate and integrate traditional culture with fashion.


