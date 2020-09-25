Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Sep 25, 2020
Underwater performance staged at Harbin Polarland in Heilongjiang

(Xinhua)    17:04, September 25, 2020

CHINA-HEILONGJIANG-HARBIN POLARLAND-PERFORMANCES (CN)

An underwater performance is staged at Harbin Polarland in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2020. The ocean-themed park has introduced a series of new shows ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)


